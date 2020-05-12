ELEVEN more patients with coronavirus have died at the York NHS trust, including six at York Hospital alone.
The record rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in one day at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust takes the total number of such fatalities to 180.
The trust said six of the deaths were at York Hospital, taking the total number of fatalities there to 109, and the remaining five were at Scarborough.
A spokeswoman stressed that the statistics related to when a death was reported, not to when someone died.
Nationwide, a further 350 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,708.
NHS England said the patients were aged between 25 and 101, and 22 of them, aged between 30 and 100, had no known underlying health condition.
