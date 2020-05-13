MICHELIN-starred chef Tommy Banks is creating special lockdown food boxes for people to enjoy during the lockdown period.

The Made In Oldstead Food Box is being delivered directly to people’s doorsteps, and features two different three-course meals, with each meal serving two people.

The delivery, which comes with instructions for reheating, includes mouth-watering dishes such as braised ox cheek with beef dripping pastry and pickled mangelwurzel, followed by elderflower cake with duck egg custard.

Other offerings include wild garlic and potato soup with wild garlic pesto and caramelised onion swirl, and beetroot ‘treacle’ tart with crab apple schnapps mascarpone.

Tommy Banks, who was Britain’s youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013, is the creative talent behind The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots York, which both closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The food boxes, which are already proving popular and have been selling out, are being promoted by The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign, which is encouraging readers to shop local, where possible.

The campaign, backed by commercial partners, is offering free adverts to family and independent businesses to highlight how they have adapted during the lockdown period.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes closed with the lockdown announcement in March but are allowed to operate as take-aways. Many businesses have adapted their offering to take online orders and contactless payments, with deliveries and collections offered.

To take advantage of the free advert offer in The Press, email Nicola Haigh at nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk. To order a food box, visit tommybanks.co.uk