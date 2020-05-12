THE RSPCA has so far received reports of 42 abandoned animals in North Yorkshire during coronavirus lockdown.

The charity has released the figures as part of its emergency appeal, launched to keep its rescue teams out on the road during the Coronavirus crisis and continuing to rescue animals most in need.

In North Yorkshire, there have been reports about 42 abandoned animals to the charity’s cruelty hotline since lockdown started on 23 March.

Animal rescuers at the charity have been designated key workers by the Government but vital funding is needed to help the RSPCA’s frontline staff continue this crucial work across England and Wales.

Since the country went into lockdown on March 23, the RSPCA has had 1,663 incidents of animals being abandoned reported to its cruelty hotline - an average of 40 incidents a day.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA rescue teams, said: “Although much of the country is on lockdown, sadly there are still thousands of animals who need our help, including abandoned pets.

“Many people are finding their pets are a real source of comfort in these anxious times and thankfully cases of abandonment are slightly lower than usual but it’s heartbreaking that some animals are being dumped during this crisis.

“In most cases we don’t know why pets are abandoned but it’s really important to remind people that there is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 can be passed from pets to people.

“There is lots of help and support out there for anyone else struggling to get animal food, with health or behavioural issues, exercising their pets or managing to keep children safe around pets. Please don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Since the Government introduced the lockdown measures, the RSPCA has responded to more than 27,000 incidents, with 1,600 incidents of abandoned animals reported nationally. The number of animals being cared for by the RSPCA at centres, hospitals and vet surgeries has also grown by hundreds.

The RSPCA is also urging pet-owners to make an emergency pet-care plan should they be admitted to hospital with Coronavirus, including placing a poster in the window informing people that there are pets inside.

Many owners are concerned about caring for their pets amid the Coronavirus - or Covid-19 - outbreak. There’s lots of advice and help on our website.

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals like these and keep our animal hospitals and centres running for emergency treatment and round the clock care through these unprecedented times. Please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.