YORK is to have a starring role in latest instalment of one of the world's most popular computer games.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is due to be launched later this year and will feature York.

The Ubisoft game invites players to live the saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory.

It brings players to a "dynamic and beautiful" world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages.

The games's creative director Ashraf Ismail told the BBC that the new Assassin's Creed: Valhalla featured major cities like London, Winchester and York - or Jorvik as it was known at the time.

Asked if he had visited the Jorvik Viking Centre in York, and experienced its unique smells, he said: "I have actually. It's a wild place, I loved it."

He added: “We can’t wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them.

“Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home while in the midst of a power struggle for control of England.”

Players will be able to choose to play as either a male or female Eivor, and will have access to customisation tools including the ability to customize hair, tattoos, war paint and gear.