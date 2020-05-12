THE CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the furlough scheme will be extended until October.

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons that the job retention scheme will be extended, for four months, until the end of October and employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time - while employers will be asked to start sharing the cost of paying people's salaries.

He said: "We will have provided eight months of support to British people and businesses. Until the end of July, there will be no changes to the scheme whatsoever.

“ From August to October, the scheme will continue, for all sectors and regions of the UK, but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work.

“Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

We will ask employers to start sharing, with the government, the costs of paying people’s salaries.

“Further detail will follow by the end of May but I want to assure people one thing won’t change

“Workers will, through the combined efforts of government and employers, continue to receive the same level of support as they do now, at 80% of their salary, up to £2,500."

Mr Sunak added: “Full details will follow by the end of May, but I want to assure people today of one thing that won’t change. Workers will through the combined efforts of Government and employers continue to receive the same level of overall support as they do now at 80% of their current salary up to £2,500 a month.

“I’m extending the scheme because I won’t give up on the people who rely on it. Our message today is simple: we stood behind Britain’s workers and businesses as we came into this crisis, and we will stand behind them as we come through the other side.”

Rishi Sunak told MPs he has held talks with the TUC and CBI about the future of helping people back into work, telling the Commons: “It is something that weighs heavily on my mind – every person who loses their job through this difficult period is a person that this Government is determined to stand behind.”

He said this could include providing training or helping businesses to create new jobs.