POLICE in York have put out a CCTV appeal after a nurse had her bike stolen during the lockdown.
North Yorkshire Police say that between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, April 30 a bike was stolen from outside a shop on Parliament Street in York. The bike’s owner is a nurse who was shopping for groceries at the time of the theft and relies on the cycle for transport.
The force has issued CCTV of a man and woman they believe may have information which could help with the investigation and are appealing for the public’s help to identify the two individuals.
Anyone who can identify the individuals or who has any other information which could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC John Armstrong. You can also email John.Armstrong291@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200072070.
