A YOUNG singer from York performed her second concert for her neighbours on VE Day, all while raising money for York Hospital.

Roxy Hurst, 11, decided last month that she wanted to lift the spirits of those who live near her in Rufforth during the lock down period.

She then performed her first concert on Good Friday, which raised over £200.

Last week on VE Day, Roxy decided she would perform again for donations, taking her fundraising total to over £700 for the hospital.

The youngster sang several songs, starting with ‘California Dreaming’ and finishing with a “very operatic,” version of ‘Bring Me To Life’.

Roxy’s mum, Tracy Hurst, said: “It was a great afternoon that brought the community together and helped our hospital.”

The money that Roxy has raised to support the hospital will go towards providing food parcels and snacks for the staff.

Tracy’s husband, Craig, wrote a speech to remember those that sacrificed their lives during World War Two.

Tracy went on to say: “”We also want to give our thanks to everyone else working on the front line from bin men to supermarket staff and truck drivers who are away from their loved ones enabling us to eat.”