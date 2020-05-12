A TEENAGER has put his passion for technology to good use and has begun 3D printing visors for a local care home in North Yorkshire.
Tom Croft is supplying 30 fully constructed face visors for staff at The Hall in Thornton-le-Dale, which can be used immediately.
Tom has been using a 3D printer which he got for Christmas.
Tom, 16, said: “I’m really pleased to be able to help The Hall. It’s really close to where I live and my girlfriend’s mum works there, so I know first hand what a good job the team are doing.
“I wanted to help the frontline workers, it’s a great feeling.”
Each band takes between two and four hours to print, and Tom has also given the care home sterilising instructions so the visors can be used multiple times.
Diane Hagan, manager at The Hall, said: “It’s lovely to think that Tom thought about us and we’re so grateful to him.”
Tom decided to offer his services after hearing that care facilities needed extra equipment.