THE NUMBER of people dying in York care homes from coronavirus almost doubled in a single week, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal.

Care home deaths from the virus were 62 per cent of all deaths from the virus in York in the week ending May 1.

In total, 31 people died from the virus up to May 1 in York care homes.

Fifteen of them died in the seven days ending May 1. The previous week, four people had died in York care homes.

Twenty of York's 36 care homes have reported they have had an outbreak of coronavirus since the epidemic began.

In the week ending May 1, nine people died in hospital in York from the virus.

In total 24 people died from the virus in the week up to May 1 in York. The previous week, 20 people in total had died with Covid-19 in York.

The statistics include death certificates registered up to May 9.

The number of York people who died up to May 1 and whose death certificates include Covid-19 is 94.

Ryedale saw five deaths from coronavirus in the week ending May 1, bringing its total up to the same date to 21. Three people in total have died in Ryedale care homes.

In Selby, the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 22 by May 1.

It saw three deaths in the week ending May 1, all of them in hospital.