AN INCLUSIVE rugby team in York has raised over £5000 for Macmillan after hosting a virtual fundraiser.
York RI Templars initially organised a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support after one of their players was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in late 2019.
However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, this had to be cancelled.
Instead, the team decided to host an online event consisting of a digital quiz and performances by local drag queen, Tom Tyra.
Josh Cunnington, captain of York RI Templars, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by people’s generosity and outpouring of love, in what is a very uncertain time for many.
“The event is testament to the team the York RI Templars have become over the past year, a team everyone involved with should be immensely proud of.”
The event also featured a video from Macmillan, which outlined the impact the fundraising has for the charity, as well as messages from the family of the player diagnosed with cancer last year.