YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy says he has "increasing concerns" about the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown on York households.

Despite these concerns, he is "broadly happy" with the Government's timetable for gradually easing restrictions.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday evening to set out a conditional plan for the next phase of England’s response to Covid-19.

On Monday, the government published a 50-page document setting out more details of its planned timetable for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Sturdy commented: "Although I have increasing concerns about the economic impact of lockdown on York households, I am broadly happy with the timetable for gradually easing restrictions if the evolving evidence supports this that has been set out.

"It is encouraging that shops could begin to open in three weeks’ time, if it is safe to do so."

He said that while we must proceed with caution to prevent any ‘second spike’ that could cost more lives, the government also has to ensure that the cure is not worse than the disease.

"Cooping people up at home and risking higher unemployment could also have serious physical and mental health impacts," he said.

"Our ability to finance the ongoing response to the virus through NHS capacity, testing, tracing and vaccine development also depends on not tanking the economy too badly – we must continue to generate the wealth to fund York’s health service.”