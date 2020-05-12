COMMUNITY networks covering the Selby district are delivering essential help and support for the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Selby District Council, alongside North Yorkshire County Council, is working with three community support organisations (CSOs) that cover the whole of the district. These are Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust (working as Sherburn Coronavirus Aid Group), the Tadcaster Volunteer Car and Services Association covering Tadcaster and the surrounding villages and Selby District AVS for Selby and the rest of the district.

The CSOs then connect to the local community networks to make sure that residents can access help in their own communities. This local low-level help covers issues such as shopping for shielding or elderly people, prescription delivery, pet care and welfare checks. The central phone number is 01609 780780.

Leader of the council, Cllr Mark Crane explained, “I want to reassure residents that this number is the best way to find out who is working to provide help and support in our district. Selby district residents may be concerned because this is a Northallerton area code phone number but this is how to access up to date and accurate information, help and support for our area.

Selby District Council is providing £25,000 of funding that is being used to support local community groups. Administered by the CSOs this ensures that funding is not a barrier for local groups.

This essential funding will make sure that funding does not stop local help being delivered on the ground to those that need it during this difficult time.

There are at least 25 community networks in the Selby district area offering volunteer assistance to residents requiring additional support during the Covid-19 crisis. More information can be found here: www.selby.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-support