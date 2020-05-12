PARENTS are still not confident in allowing their children to return to school next month, a York academy trust chief has said.

And the new government guidance does not address how primary school staff are meant to maintain social distancing with more pupils returning - according to the National Education Union.

Yesterday it was announced that from June 1, the government expects pupils in year one and year six to return to school in smaller sizes, with a plan for all primary school children to return before the summer if feasible.

Meanwhile, secondary schools should prepare to begin face-to-face contact with year 10 and year 12 pupils.

Anne Swift, spokesperson for the National Education Union, said that guidance on schools opening to more students is very thin, adding: “It does not address how primary school staff are meant to maintain social distancing, something nigh-on impossible with younger children.

“It is an area I don’t think the government has thought through and raises more questions than answers.”

Meanwhile, Gail Brown, chief executive of the York based Ebor Academy Trust, said: “I am aware some parents, especially of younger children, have contacted Ebor schools to say that at the moment they do not have the confidence to want their children to return to school on June 1. We respect those concerns and will work with all our families and communities when we have further guidance.

“As school leaders, we all acknowledge the importance and seriousness of the decision to reopen schools and it is important to emphasise that we have the safety of pupils and staff as our priority. At all times we will be guided by Government advice.”