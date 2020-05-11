MORE than 76 per cent of readers who took part in a poll said they would not feel confident sending children back to school in three weeks' time.
The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that primary schools in England could reopen to some year groups from June 1 "at the earliest".
More than 1,700 York Press readers had voted in the poll on Facebook by 5pm yesterday - with 1,300 saying it is "too soon" to feel confident about sending children back to school.
Susan Ashman commented: "Personally think it should be left up to parent and schools to decide depending on their local circumstances."
Rob Paver wrote: "Not until it's 100 per cent safe and they have correct social distancing measures in place."
Rachel Cook said: "What about those people that have no choice about sending their kids to school because they are key workers?"
A petition has already been launched urging the government to give parents a choice about sending children back to school.
And Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It’s clear that parents are very nervous about sending their children back to school."