A 34-YEAR-OLD man has died following a crash in North Yorkshire.

The accident happened at about 1.45pm yesterday (Sunday, May 10) on the A168 northbound between Allerton Park and Boroughbridge and involved a cyclist and a black Porsche 911 Carrera, which were both travelling towards Boroughbridge.

The 34 year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35 year-old driver of the Porsche was arrested and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the cyclist or Porsche prior to, and at the time of the incident to come forward.

If you have any information, including any dash-cam footage, please email Nicola.Gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, please pass information to the Force Control Room by calling 101.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200077893 when providing any information.