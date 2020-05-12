A DRIVER caused the death of a motorcyclist because he didn’t check in his mirrors before moving into the opposite lane, a court heard.

Zdenek Pulko, 27, fled to the Czech Republic in an £8,000 car he had not paid for after the fatal collision in Coldhill Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet, said James Bourne-Arton, prosecuting.

He was tracked down and extradited back to Manchester Airport where he was arrested, York Crown Court, sitting in Bradford, heard.

Police investigators concluded the motorcyclist, Ian Stewart, 63, of Wakefield, would have been in view for a mile in Pulko’s rear mirror before the crash.

His widow told the court: “I will never forget the car driver for taking my husband from me.”

They had been married for 32 years.

Together the couple had run a business and travelled all over the world. They had only returned from safari in Africa 12 days before his death on October 18, 2018.

Pulko, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and theft of a car he bought on credit on November 8. He didn’t pay any instalments.

He was jailed for seven months and banned from driving for 15 months.

Glenn Parsons, defending, said Pulko’s concentration had only lapsed momentarily.

He had left the UK because his grandmother was ill and because he had lost his UK job.

He was planning to return when he was extradited and regretted causing Mr Stewart’s death.

Mr Bourne-Arton said Mr Stewart was a very experienced motorcyclist and had been riding correctly.

He was on his way to meet a friend at Squires Cafe near Sherburn-in-Elmet.

He had indicated to overtake in a safe place and was overtaking, when Pulko, travelling at 50mph, moved out.

Pulko told police he was avoiding a pothole but police said there were none in the road.

The two vehicles collided in the opposite lane and the motorbike skidded over the far verge and into a tree.

Mr Stewart was fatally injured and died some hours later when his life support machine was switched off.