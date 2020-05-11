THE search is on for a director for an annual Nativity play for York.

York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust (YMPST) has launched a search for a director for its second production of ‘A Nativity for York’ scheduled for December this year.

The launch follows the Trust’s decision to keep the York Mystery Plays’ tradition alive by staging an annual Nativity play.

YMPST has issued a briefing notice and is asking potential candidates to apply before midnight Saturday 30 May with initial ideas for the play on one side of A4 plus a CV. In keeping with the existing performance traditions, the plan is to look at medieval nativity plays as a source for the production. An information pack is available and applicants are asked to email linda.terry@ympst.co.uk. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview, probably via video link, on Tuesday 16 June.

Chairman Linda Terry: “Last year we achieved our aim to make the production both visible and accessible. We were delighted that ‘A Nativity for York’ appealed to so many in the community, to both residents and visitors to the city. The Trust believes that we can build on the success of 2019 with another innovative production as part of the city of York’s Christmas festival.”

The objective is to keep alive the skills, support and enthusiasm generated through the many productions of the York Mystery Plays over the years and follows on from the success of A Nativity for York in December 2019. Recently the Trust confirmed that the Spurriergate Centre in York will host the performances starting mid December. In the event that this cannot take place because of the pandemic restrictions, all initial work will be rolled over to 2021 or an alternative medium for performance will be considered.