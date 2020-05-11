THIS stunning stained glass door finished in rainbow colours has been specially created to raise cash for the NHS in an online auction.

It is the creation of a furloughed gin distiller and a trainee musical performer who have spent their time in lockdown creating a stained-glass door in the colours of the rainbow to raise cash for front-line NHS workers.

The stained-glass panels were created by Poppy Moore, a student at the currently closed London College of Music, and Becky Antrobus, currently furloughed from York Gin.

They’ve spent their spare time since lockdown learning the new craft of stained-glass art.

Period Pine Doors from Huby, North Yorkshire trained the pair in stained-glass art - and fitted the rainbow-coloured panels into an original Victorian pine door.

The ‘Door to your Dreams’ is being auctioned on Facebook until Sunday, May 17 - with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

For anyone thinking of bidding for their own home, the door dimensions are 28' 3/4" x 77' 1/4".

You can bid for it here.

Amanda said: “This is a beautiful piece of art fitted in an original pine Victorian door. We’re hoping to get lots of support for the auction.

“Whoever wins will have a superb piece for their home that is a reminder that hope always wins.”

Becky said: “It’s certainly different from working in a distillery but it’s been so much fun and we’re really pleased with the result.”

Poppy added: “We just wanted to do something positive for the NHS workers who are working so hard during this awful crisis.

"Hopefully, the auction will raise lots of money for NHS Charities Together.”

Period Pine Doors are based at Helderleigh, Easingwold Road, Huby, YO61 1HJ.