A MAN who police arrested just half an hour after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in York will appear in court.
A Volkswagen Golf was taken from outside a business address in Micklegate, York, at around 7.30pm on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Police officers chased and stopped the car using tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC) tactics.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police explained: “A police safety camera van operator initially identified the stolen car as it passed, and police officers located and pursued the vehicle.
“It was stopped a few miles later using the TPAC police pursuit driving method – when police vehicles surround the target vehicle and box it in, then reduce their speed to stop it safely.”
A man in his 40s from York was arrested and taken into custody at 8pm on Sunday.
He has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent and driving without an appropriate licence or insurance.
He has been released on bail to appear in court next month.
