YORK Hospital has now recorded more than 100 deaths of patients who had Covid-19, the trust has confirmed.
Today's daily death figures show that up until May 10, York Hospital had record 103 deaths.
Meanwhile, Scarborough Hospital has recorded 66 deaths, taking the total number of deaths at York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust - which runs York and Scarborough hospitals - to 166.
In England, a further 209 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,358.
Patients were aged between 40 and 99 years old. Twelve of the 209 patients - aged between 55 and 97 years old - had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment