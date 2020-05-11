MORE than 1,600 people have signed up to get an appointment to go to the tip since a booking system was launched.
City of York Council reopened the household waste recycling centres at Hazel Court and Towthorpe today (Monday) - but residents must book an appointment at york.gov.uk/ClickBeforeYouTip.
The booking system launched on Thursday, May 7 and in four days a council spokesperson said 1,025 asked for an appointment at Hazel Court, with a further 600 booking to use the Towthorpe site.
The council reopened the tips with social distancing measures following government guidance.
