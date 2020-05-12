A RETIRED nurse in East Yorkshire with more than 37 years experience has claimed the process to return to the NHS is a “nightmare.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) invited nurses and midwives who had left the profession within the last three years to return to the register.

Marion Dean, 57, a retired nurse based in Bridlington, put herself forward to go on the emergency register to return to nursing as soon as it opened so she could help in the crisis.

Despite being accepted onto the register by the NMC in March this year she is still yet to be placed on a single shift to support patients.

She said: “When I first heard that nurses could rejoin the register to help in the crisis I knew I had to help.

“My application was passed to the Capita return to nursing team and that’s when the nightmare began.

“I provided them with all the details and forms they have asked me to fill out and ensured I completed the online induction training.

“However despite this they have rung me multiple times asking for the same information that I had provided in previous phone calls.

“It’s so frustrating to keep being asked to provide the same details time and time again.

“I just want this nightmare process to end so I can get back to nursing and supporting patients at this difficult time.”

She added: "Having previously worked in the NHS as a nurse I know how hard a job it can be with staffing shortages and working extended hours all common practice even before the crisis hit. The sooner I and many other retired nurses get back to work the sooner we can start saving lives."

A Capita spokesperson has responded by saying: “We do not comment on individual cases, but we can confirm that we are supporting the NHS to help vet and onboard thousands of returning nurses and doctors as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“At Capita, we’ve been responding to a number of requests from the Government to assist in the fightback against the Coronavirus.

“In this instance, we mobilised resources very quickly to respond to a critical NHS need; and have already supported the NHS to return thousands of clinicians to the frontline.

“We are very proud of the role Capita’s people are playing, and their commitment and professionalism, during these unprecedented and challenging times.”