A YORK teenager who one day wants to become a doctor has been making the most of her studies in lockdown.

Aspiring medic Cassandra Peyton is a York College A-level student and has been gaining an insight into the working life of a doctor virtually while the college is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside her A-level studies, Cassandra is enjoying interacting with ‘Observe GP’ – a virtual relevant experience video platform, whilst also teaching herself a new language – Korean, in her spare time.

Sixteen year old Cassandra studies A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and psychology and belongs to the York College Vets & Medics group where tutors supply relevant information and website links for students to engage with.

She is also a member of the York College Student Association.

Cassandra said: “Whilst studying at home my tutors have been great, giving me plenty of extra-study materials.

"I didn’t hesitate to sign up to the special website for aspiring Medics, with pre-recorded interactive videos showing the daily experiences of a GP practice and the work of an individual GP.

"I’m keeping a digital diary, noting everything I am learning – I enjoy the videos so much that I am tempted to binge-watch them all.

“Have time out of college means I can also put my energies into learning a new language, so I’m teaching myself Korean, using a text book and online materials – it’s fun and seems to be going well.

"After some research, I chose Korean because the language fascinating.

It’s so different from English both visually and grammatically, and I love a challenge.

"All the languages I know are European, and I fancied something slightly out of my comfort zone.

“During lockdown, I feel confident that I am keeping on top of my A-level work and I am sure this extra study will be helpful when college life resumes.”

Graeme Murdoch, Deputy Principal at York College said: “Our students are doing really fantastic things during their time away from college.

"Cassandra is doing something positive that will inform her UCAS application, and she is taking the opportunity to find out more about what the medical profession holds for her in the future.”

Schools across the UK closed their doors to the majority of students in March.

York College principal, Lee Probert, has previously said that it remains vitally important that all students stay focused in the weeks and months ahead. He said they should continue to join in with online tuition - this is as much about student welfare as it is about learning, as it’s important students don’t feel isolated.