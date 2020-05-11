Businesses area calling for their practical questions to be answered so they can plan to 'restart, rebuild and renew'.

Small businesses are also pressing for support with the costs of adapting for life post-lockdown, such as back-to-work vouchers, 'to allow the limited, safe reopening of their businesses to be financially viable at a time when economic activity is low and cashflow tight'.

The calls for clarity came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday evening to set out a conditional plan for the next phase of England’s response to Covid-19.

British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall said: “Businesses share the Prime Minister's ambition to see more people return safely to work over the coming weeks.

“Companies will do everything they can to protect employees and customers, maintain social distancing and operate successfully as more sections of the economy are permitted to re-open.

“Businesses will need to see detailed plans for the phased easing of restrictions, coordinated with all nations across the UK and supported by clear guidance. It is imperative that companies have detailed advice on what will need to change in the workplace, including clarity on the use of PPE.

“Firms will also need to know that government support schemes, which have helped save millions of jobs in recent weeks, will continue for as long as they are needed so that they can plan ahead with confidence.

“The timing of further easing of restrictions must be guided by the public health evidence, but businesses need their practical questions answered so they can plan to restart, rebuild and renew.”

The BCC represents and campaigns for business, representing a network of Chambers of Commerce across the UK to champion and support members.

The Federation of Small Businesses which has members across York, North and East Yorkshire, agreed that practical guidance for businesses would be key to reopening the economy safely.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said: “Tackling this virus and ending the threat to public health remain absolutely paramount. But it is also necessary for thought to be given to the future of work and business.

“It is clear from the Prime Minister’s provisional plan that the reopening of the economy is likely to be gradual, and the support for small businesses will need to reflect that.

“For small employers, there should be a way of partially furloughing staff, so that a small business which is only able to get up and running again steadily can bring back workers some of the time, but retain them via the Job Retention Scheme the rest of the time."

Speaking after Borish Johnson's announcement on Sunday evening, Mr Cherry said he was keen to see the detail on workplace guidance today, Monday.

"We have contributed to the Government’s thinking and need to see the result of that if this is to come in any time soon.

“There must also be clarity for businesses in different parts of the UK on where guidance differs between Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Maintaining appropriate social distancing, in line with official advice, is vital. Small businesses will need help with the costs of adapting to that, such as through a back-to-work voucher, to allow the limited, safe reopening of their businesses to be financially viable at a time when economic activity is low and cashflow tight.

“Small businesses will need time to adapt after the workplace guidance is published, and for smaller businesses it must be proportionate and focused on the overall outcome of maintaining safe working environments, achieved as straight-forwardly as possible.

“Smaller businesses will need support to help them to comply with the necessary requirements, and some may need financial help to adapt workplaces and purchase personal protective equipment.

“There also remain important practical questions around transport infrastructure and childcare, which are intrinsically linked to efforts to revive the economy while maintaining all necessary health steps to tackle COVID-19.

“As the pandemic’s grip on the UK gradually eases, it is vital for the economy that small businesses – which make up sixty per cent of all private sector employment – are helped and supported to get through this and provide jobs and growth."