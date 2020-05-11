NORTH Yorkshire Police's assistant chief constable has responded to the new lockdown rules announced on Sunday evening by Boris Johnson.

ACC Mike Walker says as Government's restrictions and regulations change, so will the police's role.

He commented: “Firstly my thanks goes to the vast majority of people who have stayed at home so far and helped to save lives. It has been and continues to be a difficult and challenging time for many people and it’s important not to lose sight of why we have had these measures imposed to begin with.

“As the Government’s restrictions and regulations change, the police’s role will too.

“At this moment in time, we are working with police nationally, and as more detailed information, guidance and changes to the regulations become clear, we will share them with our communities and what it means for policing locally. The core British principle of policing by consent will continue to be at the heart of our approach.”

In the meantime, North Yorkshire Police said people should follow the Government’s advice at www.gov.uk/coronavirus and:

• Stay at home as much as possible

• Work from home if you can

• Limit contact with other people

• Keep your distance if you go out (two meters apart where possible)

• Wash your hands regularly

• Self-isolate if anyone in your household has symptoms