With regard to M Kendall’s recent letter saying we should all be in this together: yes many people in this country have come together to help each other. Shame the EU are not doing the same.

They are not adopting a united approach which is why so many EU countries are criticising the EU. They have failed to agree a shared debt across the bloc, hence Italy, Spain and now Ireland consider the whole EU project could fail because of their response to Covid-19.