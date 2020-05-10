PRIME Minister Boris Johnson tonight outlined “the first sketch of a road map for reopening society”.

But how will the 'modified' lockdown affect you? Here we look at some of the questions you might have:

Am I still limited to how much I can exercise outdoors each day?

Not any more. From Wednesday people will be encouraged to take more outdoor exercise - even an unlimited amount.

Can I sunbathe?

Yes. People will be allowed to sit in the sun in their local parks, but you must only do so with members of your own household and remain socially distanced from others.

Can I drive elsewhere to enjoy the outdoors?

Yes, you can drive to other destinations but only with members of your own household.

When I’m outdoors can I play sports?

Yes, but again this must be limited to doing so only with members of your own household.

What if I don’t obey the social distancing rules?

You could be fined, and the financial penalties will be increased in order to enforce the social distancing rules.

Can I return to work?

You should continue to work from home if you can, but if that’s not possible you should go to work.

Anyone who cannot work from home, perhaps those in construction and manufacturing “should be actively encouraged to go to work” from Monday, the PM said.

Mr Johnson will set out how workplaces can become “Covid-secure” by following new guidance for employers.

Can I use public transport?

Mr Johnson advised people to avoid public transport “if at all possible because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited”.