BORIS Johnson has tonight announced a slight relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown - but promised to “put on the brakes” if Covid-19 cases show signs of increasing.

In a televised address to the nation setting out a “road map” out of the lockdown, the Prime Minister said he wanted to encourage people to take ‘more and even unlimited’ amounts of outdoor exercise from this Wednesday.

“You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household,” he said.

He also said that people who cannot work from home, for instance those in construction and manufacturing, should now be “actively encouraged” to resume their roles from today.

“We want it to be safe for you to get to work,” he said. “So you should avoid public transport if at all possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited.”

But he insisted this was not the end of the strict measures he imposed on March 23, saying it would be ‘madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike.’

He said: “No, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.”

He confirmed he would increase fines for anyone who breaks social-distancing rules, and would set out guidance for employers to make workplaces “Covid secure”.

He insisted he would not do anything risking a second peak in infections and said that if there were outbreaks, the Government would not hesitate to ‘put on the brakes.’’

His comments came as the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland rejected his new “stay alert” slogan, preferring to keep the “stay home” message in place.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed the “vague and imprecise” slogan could be “catastrophic” and told the Westminster Government not to deploy the ‘stay alert’ message north of the border.

Opposition politicians and a scientist advising the Government also criticised the new message. Behavioural expert Professor Susan Michie said it was ‘a long way’ from being clear and consistent.