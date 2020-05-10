A SECOND World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in style today in spite of the lockdown - after an army bugler turned up outside his York home to play 'Happy Birthday' to him.

The Press helped set up the surprise treat for David Hume after his daughter contacted the newspaper to reveal how she had had to cancel a planned party because of the lockdown.

Elaine Curtis said her father, who served with the 14th/20th Kings Hussars, had also been unable to go to Italy with the regiment to a commemoration of the Battle of Medicina, in which he was involved, adding: “Is there anything that you can do to help us make his day special?”

The Press contacted the British Army to see if it could help, and it quickly swung into action to ensure David's birthday didn’t pass by unmarked, just two days after the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The veteran was stunned this afternoon to come out of his home in Front Street, Acomb, to hear Musician Alex Browne, of the Yorkshire Regiment, playing him 'Happy Birthday' and also Vera Lynn’s classic wartime song, 'We’ll Meet Again.'

He shed a tear before clapping the bugler, and his daughter said afterwards: “Dad was made up. It has made it really special. We kept it secret - he knew something was up but we wouldn’t tell him.”

Harpist Sarah Dean added to the happy occasion by playing 'Smile,' while about a dozen relatives, all socially distancing, looked on.

A British Army spokesman said it was delighted to have been able to celebrate David's 100th birthday on the weekend of the VE Day celebrations, particularly as the musician Alex was himself celebrating his 24th birthday tomorrow.

David has told previously how he had trained during the war at Catterick Garrison with 14th/20th Hussars, before sailing on the SS Strathmore to Free Town in Sierra Leone and then on to India.

He said he was involved in an invasion of Persia and then headed to Mosul in North Iraq, before the regiment was ordered to take part in the Italian campaign.

They battled across the River Senio amid fierce fighting in thick vineyards.