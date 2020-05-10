A FURTHER two patients with coronavirus have died at York and Scarborough Hospitals.
Their deaths take the total number of Covid-19-related fatalities for the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to 166.
The trust is not able to reveal the breakdown in coronavirus deaths between the two hospitals over the weekend, but York - the larger of the two - has had many more deaths than Scarborough since the pandemic started.
Nationwide, a further 178 people, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,149.
NHS England said patients were aged between 32 and 98 years old, and 12 of them, aged between 58 and 95, had no known underlying health condition.
