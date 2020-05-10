A YORK teacher has won national recognition for his work in teaching computer science.

Pete Dring, head of computing at Fulford School, is among 15 teachers nationally who have won a Classroom Changemakers Award from Nesta, an innovation foundation.

He was chosen for developing the KPRIDE system of teaching for students of mixed abilities in Years 7 to 11.

It encourages their creativity, logical problem skills and independence.

Students have to predict what programming code does, extend it with their own ideas and carry out investigations.

They also have to debug or remove errors from computer programs.

The 15 winners will share £75,000 between them.

Nesta organised the awards to recognise teachers in maths and computer science who push the boundaries.