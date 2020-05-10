FIRST she ran a marathon by running round and round her garden 970 times - now Hazel Kerrison has completed Yorkshire’s Three Peaks challenge by running up and down her staircase 765 times.

She also ran and walked a further 23.5 miles to simulate the horizontal distances she would have encountered in the real life challenge.

Hazel, 32, of Sutton Upon Derwent, near York, said the challenge was 'horrible' and it had taken her legs three days to get even close to recovering.

"I'd expected the stairs to be easy and then the run on tired and legs to be hard, but it turned out that the stairs were pure hell and the run not so bad after my legs woke up a few miles in," she said.

The Press reported last month how Hazel wanted to raise money for the Alzheimers Society after her Wilberfoss grandad Syd Hall had recently died from dementia, said she just couldn’t put things on hold and so decided to run the same distance by doing the marathon by running round and round her garden.

She said today her next event of a run of three planned runs was due to start on June 13 to coincide with Endure24s own virtual event.

"Currently the plan is a 4 mile run every 4 hours for 48 hours, but in the unlikely case that restrictions lift and its safe to do so this might change to a simple 24 hour run," she added.

To sponsor her, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runningforalzheimerssociety2020.