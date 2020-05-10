A HOUSEBUILDER in North Yorkshire has announced the launch of a new scheme to help armed forces personnel get on or up the housing ladder.
As the world celebrated the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) over the bank holiday weekend, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East announced its new Armed Forces Deposit Contribution Scheme.
The scheme is available to all UK armed forces personnel who are currently employed by the Army, Navy or RAF, or who have left in the past 12 months.
It offers a five per cent deposit contribution towards any new Barratt Homes or David Wilson home.
Daniel Smith, managing director Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “As a proud armed forces employer and long-standing supporter of the RBLI, we take our commitment to the armed forces very seriously.
“We look forward to helping even more through this new scheme.”
The scheme became eligible on Friday and acts as a thank you to all those serving in the armed forces.
Barratt has attracted more than 70 veterans into its business through its Armed Forces Transition Programme.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment