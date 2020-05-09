SEVEN more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals in York and Scarborough.
The sharp increase takes the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's hospitals to 164.
A trust official was not available today to give a breakdown between the two hospitals, but the death toll yesterday stood at 95 at York Hospital and 62 at Scarborough Hospital.
Nationwide, a further 207 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,971.
NHS England said patients were aged between 37 and 100 years old, and 19 of them, aged between 60 and 95, had no known underlying health condition.
