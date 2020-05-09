MEDICS have cheered off one of three Covid-19 patients who were discharged from a York Hospital ward in one day - as the hospital's trust marked a key milestone.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust tweeted last night that more than 300 patients with coronavirus at its two hospitals, York and Scarborough, had now been discharged.
"Teamwork is key to providing the best care for patients and we couldn’t have reached this milestone without the dedication and commitment of all our staff," it tweeted.
"It has never been more important to recognise and appreciate the skills of colleagues and the part they play.#OurNHSPeople."
On Thursday, it tweeted video of doctors, nurses and other staff cheering a patient as he left the ward after recovering from the virus.
It said: "Let's kick start the bank holiday with a resounding cheer for Ward 39 at York Hospital, who today discharged three patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. An incredible effort from everyone. #OurNHSPeople #BankHolidayWeekend."