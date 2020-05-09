A NORMANDY veteran was amazed and delighted when neighbours in his York street organised a clap for him to mark VE Day.
Linda and Bob Atkinson, neighbours of 97-year-old veteran Sid Metcalfe in Florence Grove, arranged the clap for him at 19.45 hours yesterday evening.
"This is wonderful recognition for Sid, a very modest man, and it was totally unexpected by him," said Nick Beilby, a supporter of York's Normandy veterans.
