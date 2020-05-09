THE Government feared the warmest day of the year so far would lead to a flood of day trippers heading to the coast today.
But judging by this photograph of the A64, taken at 10.05am today from Stockton Lane by Chief Reporter Mike Laycock, ministers needn't have worried: people are still, generally, heeding their stay-at-home message.
The road is the main route from Leeds and York to coastal resorts such as Scarborough and Filey, as well as the North York Moors.
A sunny Bank Holiday Saturday would normally see the eastbound carriageway become one big traffic jam as vehicles approach the bottleneck Hopgrove roundabout, where the dual carriageway filters down into one lane.
To see what the road normally looks like, click on the second photo in the gallery.
Today, for a minute or two, there wasn't a single vehicle in sight, in either direction.
Whether that remains the case in coming weekends may depend party on what the Prime Minister says in his address to the nation tomorrow evening, as he slightly relaxes the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus crisis.
