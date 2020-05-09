YORK is set to bask in up to 22C today - one of the warmest days of the year so far and hotter than Barcelona and Nice.
The warm weather has led the Government to issue reminders to stay at home and obey social distancing rules, amid fears people could flock to the beaches for a day out.
But forecasters have warned there is a chance of showers and even thunderstorms this afternoon, and a dramatic change is expected tomorrow, with temperatures plummeting by 13 degrees to just 9C in York and North Yorkshire.
Gusty northerly winds and cloud will also make it feel even chillier for anyone taking their daily exercise.
"A weekend of two halves across the UK," tweeted the Met Office.
Monday will be little pleasanter, with more cloud and another maximum of 9C, although winds will be a little less gusty.
However, from Tuesday onwards the weather will start to warm up again, with lots of sunshine expected, and temperatures set to rise to 14C by next weekend.