THIS picture from high above a York street shows how residents managed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Dad yesterday without breaching coronavirus safety rules.
Samantha Louise said residents in Gregory Close in Skelton adhered to social distancing and still enjoyed a toast at 3pm, a bingo game and barbecues and picnic in their gardens whilst playing 40s music all day.
"This lockdown has really brought us all together," she said.
