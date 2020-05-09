A COUNCIL boss has revealed the 'sobering and desperately difficult' number of coronavirus outbreaks and deaths in North Yorkshire care homes.

At the moment, there are 75 outbreaks at homes across the county and 129 residents are believed to have died because of Covid-19, says North Yorkshire County Council chief executive Richard Flinton in an update bulletin.

"This is a sobering and desperately difficult number which emphasises where our focus needs to be," he said.

"Many of our care home residents and the staff who look after them now find themselves on a new front line.

"While new Covid-19 cases in hospitals have continued to reduce, the number of care homes affected by coronavirus is increasing.

"For this reason our staff in health and adult services have worked round the clock to step up support to the care home sector and this week a newly created team has started to make daily calls to our 235 care homes and extra care settings and a second team is working with the homes around specific problems that they identify to us.

"There will also be a major effort in the coming days to test every person in every care home in order to help track down the disease and to help us to build a wall around those care homes that are currently Covid free.

"Homes experiencing problems will be supported by a care home liaison officer who will channel resources to meet requirements such as support on HR, staffing and recruitment, reducing agency usage if possible, help with sourcing PPE, infection control, zoning of care homes, cohorting of staff and residents, safe hospital discharge, clinical advice, registered manager support and more.

"They will also be able to draw on support from the NHS and other agencies.

"An unprecedented amount of work has been undertaken over the last week and additional staff redeployed and trained to carry out this vital supporting role for the care sector during the current crisis. "Our new teams are there to build a rapport with care settings and to help residents and staff. Intelligence gathered from daily calls will be used to escalate any concerns to get the right interventions and help."