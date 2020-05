FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a blaze in a petrol generator which spread to empty gas cylinders.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside went to the fire in Wombleton yesterday afternoon.

It said the fire spread to empty CO2, LPG and helium - party balloon - cylinders and crews dampened down the area and gave advice to the landowner.

The cause was believed to be a mechanical fault on the generator.