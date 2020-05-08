A 38-year-old man whose body was found in Harrogate has today (Friday) been named by police as Aaron Atkinson.
Two men, aged 46 and 40, arrested in connection with the death have been released on bail while the investigation continues.
Inquires and forensic tests remain ongoing, North Yorkshire Police said.
Detectives are continuing to treat the death as a suspected murder.
Police said they wanted to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.
Mr Atkinson had suffered a head injury and was found dead at a property in Harrogate in the early hours of Thursday, May, 7, police said.
