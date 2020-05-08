PEOPLE across York and North Yorkshire still managed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day today - while maintaining social distancing.

With all official massed events cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, people were being urged to host a ‘stay at home street party’ – and to celebrate the date with socially distanced activities.

They decorated their homes and held 'street' parties where everyone put up tables and chairs in their own front gardens.

At J Rymer Funeral Directors of York, which played a critical role during the war, a bugler played the Last Post outside the premises in Penley’s Grove Street immediately before the national two minute silence at 11am.

Residents who live nearby lined the street - maintaining a two metre distance from one another - to listen.

Christopher Rymer, of the funeral directors, said: “Looking back through our old ledgers it is poignant to see that even though many brave people were losing their lives at war, life carried on at home and funerals were taking place.

“We are honoured to be able to remember those who lost their lives while away at war and for those who lost their lives in York that remained at home."

Malton and Norton town crier David Jackson made sure everyone within earshot knew exactly what was going on as he delivered a proclamation for the VE Day celebrations in his front garden.

In Brayton, it was time for apple bobbing, quizzes and other competitions as two streets raised money for York Against Cancer.

And in York, Nancy Bingham, seven, and brother Henry, five, were fundraising for the city’s RSPCA centre in honour of the many animals that served in the Second World War.

York’s bar walls and Clifford’s Tower were due to be lit up in red, white and blue tonight to mark the anniversary.