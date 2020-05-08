TWO more people with coronavirus have died in centres run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the trust’s facilities to 157.
The trust runs both York and Scarborough hospitals.
A six-week-old baby is among the latest to die from the virus in England.
The total number of people who have died in hospitals in England with coronavirus up to 5pm yesterday is 22,765, a rise of 332.
They were aged from six weeks to 103 years.
Twenty two had no known underlying health condition and were aged between 40 and 96.
The UK figure for hospital and care home deaths will be released later today.
