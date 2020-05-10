THE impact of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have major changes on public transport in the region, a new report reveals.

Passenger numbers and income for bus and rail services have plummeted, and at a meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee next Friday members will hear that even after lockdown is lifted there will be a huge strain on the services.

A report says bus patronage in West Yorkshire is just 15 per cent of its normal levels, and the much lower income meant bus providers were being supported by the Government.

Drivers were being provided with PPE and passengers were being encouraged to use car payment rather than cash.

The report says: “The sudden loss of fare revenue and the anticipated slow rate of recovery has had a profound effect on the bus sector.”

One bus provider, Halifax based JT Walsh, has already gone bust.

The report also discusses how services may operate as the region emerges from lockdown.

It says: “It will also present difficulties in managing bus stations, interchanges and busy bus stops.

“People may the reluctant to use public transport due to the proximity with other travellers."

"A high level of confidence in social distancing and hygiene provisions will need to be fostered.

“As lockdown and social distancing measures are removed patronage will return, but this could be slow to build up, carrying many risks.”

Referring to the rail industry, the report reveals that rail usage has plummeted by 95 per cent. And once packed lines, such as the service between Skipton and Leeds, are now operating with “single figure” numbers of passengers at some times.

The current situation will have a knock on impact on services after lockdown is lifted – the report reveals that current pressures have meant that drivers have not been able to train to operate new style trains. This means there may be delays introducing the newer models later this year.Members will be told that it will be “many months” before revenues begin to rise, “with a strong likelihood of long-term changes to rail markets.”

Just weeks before lockdown began, Northern Rail was nationalised due to numerous issues with the franchise.

Members will be told that with the rail service’s lockdown related financial problem, these Northern services are likely to be run by the Government any time soon. The report says: “Under these circumstances it is difficult to anticipate a return to the commercial rail franchises in the short-term.”