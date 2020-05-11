A WATCHDOG has criticised safety at two York psychiatric units, saying poor staffing levels have left patients missing escorted leave and activities, and safeguarding rules have been breached.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has issued a report after its first inspection of eating disorder and rehabilitation units on The Retreat site since they were taken over last year by Schoen Clinic.

It said both the Naomi Unit and the Kemp Unit "required improvement," and safety was "inadequate". The Kemp unit did not have enough nurses to meet the needs of patients, with patients telling inspectors that escorted leave and activities were cancelled or rearranged and post therapy support was not always offered. The service also did not meet its safeguarding responsibilities.

The layout of the Naomi unit did not fully ensure patients’ privacy and dignity. “Staff measured patients’ blood pressure on the corridor in front of other patients, visitors and staff.”

Schoen Clinic said it was working hard to make improvements to address issues raised by the CQC.

“The service is currently housed in a landmark yet dated setting and the age and condition of the building results in operational challenges addressed by the CQC,” said a spokesperson.

They said that to provide the best possible patient experience and address the issues raised in the long term, Schoen Clinic had submitted a planning application to build a new modern state of the art facility and transfer all current services.

Current nursing shortages within healthcare had impacted on the recruitment of qualified nurses, and agency workers had been used to maximise continuity of care, but Schoen focussed strongly on the recruitment of qualified nurses.