Battle of Britain veteran Terry Clark hated to be called a hero.

He was proud of his wartime service, which was spent entirely night flying in fighters, first as an air gunner and then a radar operator.

He joined up as a RAF volunteer in 1938 and by 1940 he was flying in Blenheims from RAF Catterick with 219 Squadron. Later that year, he moved down to Redhill.

On D-Day he flew in a Mosquito over the Normandy beaches.

In total, he destroyed six enemy aircraft, two of them in one night, and was honoured with the Distinguished Flying Medal (DFM).

But for him, the true heroes were the men who flew in bombers night after night over occupied Europe.

"He said he was just a young man doing his job," said his long-time friend and aviation artist Steve Teasdale. "He was 21. It was all about the defence of Great Britain."

Mr Clark loved to meet up with other wartime fliers and regularly attended the annual Battle of Britain memorial service in Westminster Abbey.

He was among veterans who met Prince Charles at one of the services. By then their numbers had dwindled considerably. With his death, there is now only one of the Few alive.

In the picture below Mr Clark is second from the right.

When the Czech Battle of Britain film "The Dark Blue World" was premiered in Britain two decades ago, he met up with three of his wartime colleagues he had not seen since 1940.

He was made an honorary member of the Mess at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, and liked to visit it to talk with today's RAF officers and men.

Major commemorations of his life will have to be postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown. His funeral will have to be a very quiet affair.

But Mr Teasdale has already approached the RAF to see if they could arrange a flypast over York on the day of his funeral.

"They did it for Captain Tom," he said. "I am hopeful we are going to get something for him."