A GRANDSON of Battle of Britain veteran Terry Clark DFM has paid tribute to his grandfather.

For Joe Clark, the decorated air gunner and radar operator was the man who taught him to play cards, and, with his wife Margaret, looked after him and his siblings every Friday afternoon.

"Grandad was a real family man," he said. "He was so proud of all of us and what we achieved in life."

Two of Mr Clark's three grandchildren have careers in two of his great loves, theatre and aviation. The third is an academic doctor with degrees in history, politics and molecular biology.

The Clark family ask that anyone wishing to honour Mr Clark do not send flowers in the current circumstances, but instead send donations to Martin House Hospice in Boston Spa.

Terry and Margaret Clark supported the hospice for many years.

"He was just a joy to behold, a real character and a really lovely man," said Joe. "He was also a real romantic."

At one stage of his life, Mr Clark commuted weekly to London and every Friday evening, as he travelled back to Yorkshire, he bought a bouquet of flowers for his wife.

She died some years ago.

Afterwards Mr Clark lived alone in their Wheldrake home where he was cared for by one of his two sons, Roger, and his daughter-in-law Lesley, Joe's parents

Eventually he moved to Minister Grange care home, York, where he celebrated his 101st birthday earlier this year.

Below is a picture of Mr Clark with his daughter-in-law Lesley on his 100th birthday, his card from the Queen, and a RAF birthday cake at Minister Grange care home.

He died yesterday of natural causes.