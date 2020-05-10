A BIKE shop owner in York has kick-started a £10,000 global fitness fundraising challenge to support the coronavirus response.

Drew Mitchell, of Triathlon Bikes, Walmgate, is one of a network of 26 runners across 13 countries who have each pledged to run 10k every day in May.

His bid to exercise daily inspired a joint effort by ex-pats to stay fit, healthy and socially connected while boosting the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. They set off together in their different time zones on May 1 and have raised more than £3,200 of their £10,000 target. Together, they will cover 310km in the month.

It involves people in England, Scotland, Norway, Spain, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Canada and USA.

Drew, an ironman and British Triathlon coach, said: “The participants around the world are made up of amateur and professional athletes. We also have a host of ultrarunners and ironmen from around the world including Jairus Chanchima in Kenya who has run a 59-minute half marathon and Ewan Cameron in London who ran last year’s marathon in two hours 20 minutes.”

WHO is working with partners to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. Donations support the work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to develop a vaccine and treatments for all who need them.

The group’s progress is being updated daily on the Facebook page Everymayday 10k.

Sponsor Drew at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/everymayday10k