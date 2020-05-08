One of the last two surviving Battle of Britain veterans has died.
Terry Clark of Wheldrake flew in 219 Squadron and celebrated his 101th birthday earlier this year.
He died yesterday evening in a care home from natural causes as the country prepared to mark VE Day.
His close long term friend, aviation artist Steve Teasdale, said: "He was a true gentleman and a wonderful man."
"It's mixed emotions currently. We have got the flags and bunting out, we are here grieving and yet we are celebrating at the moment.
"It's very difficult. All I can think about is Terry."
More to follow
Comments are closed on this article.